A second star-studded Disney Family Singalong is on the way

Looks like it’s twice upon a dream for Disney fans: the organisation have announced a sequel to their special Disney Family Singalong is on the way.

Advertisement

US Network ABC say viewers can expect “all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic”. No performers have yet been announced, but the broadcaster confirmed the animated Mickey Mouse will return to guide viewers through the on-screen lyrics.

The special, hosted again by American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, will air in the US on 10 May at 7pm (EDT).

Like the first special, it’s expected the Singalong will be available to UK viewers on Disney+ at a later, as yet unspecified, date. RadioTimes.com has reached out to Disney for comment.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The first special featured pop superstar Ariana Grande performing I Won’t Say (I’m in Love) from 1997’s Hercules, alongside a surprise appearance from Beyoncé, who sang Pinocchio’s When You Wish Upon a Star.

Other celebrity guests included Auliʻi Cravalho (the voice of Moana), Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans, Josh Groban, Michael Bublé, Christina Aguilera, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Demi Lovato, and a High School Musical cast performance.

How to watch The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II in the UK

The Singalong is expected to be available to UK viewers on streaming service Disney+ at a later date.

Disney Plus is available for £5.99 a month or £59.99 for a full year. You can also sign up for a free seven day trial.

Advertisement

Free Thank You keyworkers poster to print and colour