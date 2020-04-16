How to watch Disney On Broadway’s free 25th Anniversary Concert

Disney On Broadway celebrated 25 years of staging productions on Broadway last year by holding a big concert.

Now that very concert is to be screened for free on YouTube this weekend, starting from Saturday and staying online for a week.

The show will include performances from the Disney Broadway collection including Newsies, Hercules, Aladdin and Lion King. Performers include Gavin Creel, Whoopi Goldberg, James Monroe Iglehart, Ashley Park, Marisha Wallace and Sierra Boggess.

The concert raised more than $570,000 in aid of Broadway Care/Equity Fights AIDs when it was first staged at the New Amsterdam Theatre. The streamed version will raise funds for the same organisations as well as the COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund. You can also donate here.

Ryan McCartan will host the event from his family’s basement holding interviews with Disney Broadway stars from their own homes.

The show marks a reunion of 18 Newsies from the show’s Broadway and touring shows.

How to watch Disney On Broadway 25th anniversary concert

You can watch the Disney On Broadway 25th anniversary concert on YouTube for free from Friday midnight US time and Saturday morning in the UK. You can click below to watch.

The concert will be available for a week after its premiere at 7pm EST in the US.

Who sang at Disney On Broadway?

The concert starred Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock), Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina LaFarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sbusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King), and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).

How can I buy the Disney Broadway soundtracks?

While there isn’t a recording of the concert there is a sing-a-long Disney Broadway album for £9.65. You can also get the Disney on Broadway Essentials album on Amazon Music.