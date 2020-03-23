Accessibility Links

Frozen 2: free activities, colouring and games to download and keep the kids entertained

Elsa and Ana to the rescue!

FROZEN 2

Now that most children are off school due to the coronavirus pandemic, it can be difficult to know how to keep them entertained.

But following on from the news that Frozen 2 will be available to watch on Sky Cinema earlier than the planned home release, – among other blockbuster films – we now have some helpful activities to keep the little ones busy for a while, courtesy of Disney.

See below for helpful colouring-in pictures, mazes and games all centred around our beloved characters from the Disney franchise.

Print them out and let your children’s imagination go wild.

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

Click to enlarge

