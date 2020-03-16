Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ponies have some advice on social distancing in viral video

Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a video on Twitter urging people to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, featuring his adorable pets.

The actor, who lives in California, is the proud owner of miniature pony Whiskey and donkey Lulu.

He appeared in a video posted to his personal Twitter account, in which he wore a Terminator T-shirt and warned people against going to restaurants, gyms and public gatherings.

All the while he was giving carrots to his unusual pets, which he describes as “so much more fun than going outside.”

Unsurprisingly, the clip has quickly gone viral…

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

There have now been over 3,000 cases of coronavirus in the US, with California recently telling all senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions to stay home.

The state has also called for all bars, pubs and wineries to remain closed until the virus is under control.

The virus has led to the delay of several major upcoming films including No Time To Die, Mulan and A Quiet Place: Part 2.

In the UK, over-70s are expected to be asked to self-isolate in a bid to protect them from the illness, which is predicted to spread significantly.