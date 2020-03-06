Back to the Future stars share photo more than 30 years after third film

Thirty years have passed since the last Back to the Future film was released – and now the two leads from the franchise have shared a reunion snap, taken at a charity poker game.

Christopher Lloyd posted a photograph of himself with Michael J Fox to Instagram, alongside the caption: “Going 88mph for the @michaeljfoxorg Poker Night.”

The pair, who played Doc Brown and Marty McFly respectively in the hit ’80s films, had last been pictured together at a fundraising event for Fox’s Parkinson’s charity, The Michael J Fox Foundation, in 2018.

However, fans hoping that the pair might reunite again on-screen will be disappointed, with a fourth instalment in the franchise recently ruled out.

Speaking last month, the trilogy’s co-writer, Bob Gale, said that to make another film now would be akin to “selling your kids into prostitution.”

He added, “Plus Michael J Fox isn’t in the shape to do a movie, and nobody wants to see Marty McFly having Parkinson’s disease, and nobody wants to see another actor playing Marty McFly if it’s supposed to be a continuation.”

Lloyd had previously admitted that he would like to reprise his role as the Doc, telling the Hollywood Reporter back in 2017, “I would love to do Doc again, no question.”

A new musical based on the first film had its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House last month, and is running until Sunday 17th May.