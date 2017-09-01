#19yearslater: JK Rowling celebrates the day Harry Potter's son goes to Hogwarts
The Hogwarts Express leaves at 11am, so it's time to take a trip to Platform 9 3/4
Remember when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows came out and the epilogue seemed RIDICULOUSLY far in the future? Well, the future is now.
Today, 1st September 2017, is officially "nineteen years later". Harry Potter's kid Albus Severus is off to catch the Hogwarts Express and all the anxious parents of the wizarding world are gathered on Platform 9 3/4 to say goodbye to their magical kids on the first day of term. Harry, Ginny, Ron, Hermione, Draco - they're all there.
Harry Potter author JK Rowling is certainly celebrating.
1st September is a big moment in the Harry Potter universe. Albus Potter, Scorpius Malfoy and Rose Granger-Weasley all happen to be starting school in the same year group (what a coincidence!) and a new generation will take us back to Hogwarts: the timeline for The Cursed Child is about to begin.
It's an emotional moment for a lot of fans.
And if there's anywhere to celebrate this momentous day, it's Platform 9 3/4 at King's Cross. Fans are already gathering, and it seems there are rumours that (whisper it) Rowling herself might apparate.