Remember when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows came out and the epilogue seemed RIDICULOUSLY far in the future? Well, the future is now.

Today, 1st September 2017, is officially "nineteen years later". Harry Potter's kid Albus Severus is off to catch the Hogwarts Express and all the anxious parents of the wizarding world are gathered on Platform 9 3/4 to say goodbye to their magical kids on the first day of term. Harry, Ginny, Ron, Hermione, Draco - they're all there.