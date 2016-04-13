Office party antics are remembered by everyone. Yes, everyone. For ever.

Learn a few phrases in the local language when holidaying. It’ll be useful. For local amenities, transport… pregnancy tests.

Men fighting over you to It’s Raining Men isn’t macho.

Your friends won’t help when you’re plastered.

Miming to Celine Dion tracks in your pjs won’t help you get a man.

Forming romantic attachments to certain men is a very bad idea.

Open top cars look great in movies. In real life, they’re rubbish and will ruin your hair.

Never do your make-up in the back of a cab.

Always double check a fancy dress invite.

When in fancy outfit to win back man of dreams – avoid puddles. At all costs.

Avoid temptation by throwing stuff away. Remind self not to get it back out of the bin later.

Wear big pants.

But only for the right occasions.

And don't iron your hair. Ever.

