14 greatest James Caan movies as legendary Godfather star dies
Showing items 1 to 14 of 14
The Godfather
Francis Ford Coppola's epic Oscar-winning crime drama, starring Marlon Brando, Al Pacino and James Caan. In New York following the Second World War, Don Corleone is determined that his family should keep control of the American crime world. His daughter Connie is to be married, an occasion that draws guests pledging gifts to the couple in the hope that they will be granted favours by the "Godfather".
The Godfather Part II
Epic crime drama starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall and Diane Keaton. Michael Corleone is determined to legitimise the family business, but struggles to escape its violent past. With his leadership challenged by rival factions, Michael becomes increasingly obsessed with family loyalty, as he remembers his late father's first, challenging days in America.
The Yards
Crime drama starring Mark Wahlberg, James Caan, Joaquin Phoenix and Charlize Theron. Leo Handler leaves prison with the intention of staying on the right side of the law, and when he is given a job in the New York subway repair yards by his high-powered uncle Frank, things seem to be going well. But Leo soon finds himself deep in violence and corruption when Frank's business methods prove to be less than ethical.
Misery
Psychological thriller based on the novel by Stephen King, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. In a remote area of the Colorado Mountains, successful novelist Paul Sheldon is injured in a car accident and taken in by ex-nurse Annie Wilkes, a devoted fan of Sheldon and his fictional heroine Misery Chastain. But events take a sinister turn when the novelist allows Wilkes to read a proof of his latest book.
El Dorado
Western from director Howard Hawks, starring John Wayne, Robert Mitchum and James Caan. Gunfighter Cole Thornton joins forces with old friend and sheriff JP Harrah to rid the town of El Dorado of a cattle baron's hired guns. As Thornton has a paralysed arm and Harrah has a drink problem, they face a stern test of their resolve.
The Rain People
When a housewife finds out she is pregnant, she runs out of town looking for freedom to reevaluate her life decisions.
Funny Lady
Sequel to musical Funny Girl with Barbra Streisand re-creating her Oscar-winning role as Broadway star Fanny Brice. Also starring James Caan and Omar Sharif. During the Depression years, brash young producer Billy Rose announces that Fanny will be in his forthcoming show. Impressed by his impudence, Fanny agrees to appear.
Comes a Horseman
A female rancher resists pressure from a neighbouring former lover to sell her land. However, both ranchers find their property under threat from an unscrupulous land baron planning to turn their valley into an oilfield. Alan J Pakula's 1940s-set Western, starring James Caan, Jane Fonda, Jason Robards and Richard Farnsworth
Gardens of Stone
Drama starring James Caan, James Earl Jones, DB Sweeney and Anjelica Huston. 1968, Virginia. While the war rages in Vietnam, Sgt Clell Hazard, a decorated veteran, is assigned to Fort Myer where his unit conducts military burials at Arlington National Cemetery. He takes new recruit Jackie Willow under his wing but the young soldier remains determined to serve his country in Vietnam, even as more and more flag-draped coffins arrive from the battle front.
Dick Tracy
Detective adventure based on the classic comic strip, starring Warren Beatty, Madonna and Al Pacino. America in the 1930s, the home of heroes and villains. Bad guys like Big Boy Caprice, hunchback and underworld syndicate boss with plans for a city totally under his control. And heroes like Dick Tracy, the handsome detective with a fedora hat and a wristwatch radio, who has been close to catching Big Boy in the past, and is determined not to let him get away this time.
Bottle Rocket
Comedy crime drama starring Luke Wilson, Robert Musgrave and Owen C Wilson as three hapless friends who begin new careers as criminals. After their first hold-up at a bookstore they meet crime boss Mr Henry, and become involved in his next crime.
Dogville
Drama from director Lars von Trier, starring Nicole Kidman. A mysterious woman called Grace arrives in a small mountain community seeking sanctuary. But the townspeople's kindness is not unconditional.
Elf
Seasonal comedy fantasy starring Will Ferrell and James Caan. Raised by Santa's helpers at the North Pole, human infant Buddy matures into a strapping adult and outgrows his cramped surroundings. His resultant determination to find his real father, Walter, sends Buddy on an exciting trip to New York.
Thief
An ace safe cracker wants to do one last big heist for the mob before going straight.