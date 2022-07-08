14 greatest James Caan movies as legendary Godfather star dies

The star of The Godfather and Misery passed away on Wednesday (6th July 2022) after a long and celebrated career in Hollywood.

Caan had been nominated for four Golden Globes, an Oscar and an Emmy award and brought to life some iconic characters, not least Sonny Corleone for which he received his Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Speaking after Caan's death, The Godfather and The Rain People director Francis Ford Coppola commented to Deadline: "Jimmy was someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known.

"From those beginning times working on The Rain People, throughout all the milestones of my life.

"His films and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten. Old friend from Sunnyside, collaborator and one of the funniest people I’ve ever known."

Elsewhere, Caan's Funny Lady co-star Barbra Streisand tweeted a photo of the two of them and noted: "I’m so sorry to hear about Jimmy. He was so talented."

Finally, The Godfather star Al Pacino commented in a statement: "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world any more because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him."

In light of Caan's sad passing, we've gathered a list of some of the actor's most beloved films to enjoy.

