13: The Musical soundtrack – all the songs in the Netflix film

The original show was the first – and only – Broadway production to include a cast and band entirely made of teenagers, and was notable for giving Ariana Grande her professional debut.

One of the latest new films to be added to Netflix's library is 13: The Musical – an adaptation of the 2007 Broadway stage show of the same name.

And now, a new cast of teens including Eli Golden and Gabriella Uhl bring the musical to life on the screen, telling the story of a 12-year-old boy who has to deal with his parents' divorce, his impending bar mitzvah and his new school's social circles.

Most of the songs that featured in the play are included in the film's soundtrack, in addition to a couple of brand new compositions – read on for a full list of the songs that appear.

13: The Musical soundtrack

You can find the full track listing below – the music and lyrics for all songs were written by Jason Robert Brown, with the exception of Cyclical Safire, which was written by Gary Schreiner.

13 – performed by Eli Golden and the cast of 13

Cyclical Safire – performed by Gary Schreiner

The Lamest Place in the World – performed by Gabriella Uhl

I've Been Waiting – performed by Lindsey Blackwell, JD McCrary and the cast of 13

Opportunity – performed by Frankie McNellis, Khiyla Aynne, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo and the cast of 13

The Bloodmaster – performed by Eli Golden, Frankie McNellis, JD McCrary, Lindsey Blackwell, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Nolan Dubuc and the cast of 13

Getting Ready – performed by Jonathan Lengel, Eli Golden and the cast of 13

Bad Bad News – performed by ElI Golden, Frankie McNellis, JD McCrary, Lindsey Blackwell, Schechinah Mpumlwana, Nolan Dubuc and the cast of 13

It Would Be Funny – performed by Eli Golden and Debra Messing

Tell Her – performed by Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Nolan Dubuc, Ramon Reed, Willow Moss, Luke Islam, Liam Wignall and the cast of 13

Evan's Haftorah – performed by Eli Golden

A Little More Homework – performed by Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, Lindsey Blackwell, Frankie McNellis, JD McCrary, Willow Moss and the cast of 13

Brand New You – performed by Kayleigh Cerezo, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana and the cast of 13

