Benedict Cumberbatch is set to play Senator William ”Billy” Bulger, brother of Johnny Depp’s Whitey Bulger, in the movie about the mob boss, entitled Black Mass.

Advertisement

Cumberbatch and Depp in the same movie sounds very exciting. Cumberbatch as a politician claiming ignorance to his brother's criminal interests, Depp heading up a gang and informing on his rivals to the FBI.