Then there's blink-and-you'll-miss-it action from David Beckham in The Man From U.N.C.L.E as a Soviet projectionist.

And have you ever noticed Flight of the Conchords star Bret McKenzie in The Lord of the Rings? Fans were delighted to spot him playing Figwit and he went on to have lines in The Return of the King and reappeared in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey as Lindir (thought to be a different elf to the previous role).

Check out these and more: