10 hidden cameos you've probably never spotted in your favourite movies
From directors hopping in front of the lens to clever casting decisions, keep your eyes peeled for Beckham, Bret McKenzie and more
While you're focused on the main action of blockbuster films, directors are busy having fun dropping in clever cameos and hidden messages along the way.
At times, they're popping themselves in the action. Take Scream director Wes Craven. He appears as the school janitor Freddie, dressed in a striped top and hat just like his other creation Freddie Krueger.
Then there's blink-and-you'll-miss-it action from David Beckham in The Man From U.N.C.L.E as a Soviet projectionist.
And have you ever noticed Flight of the Conchords star Bret McKenzie in The Lord of the Rings? Fans were delighted to spot him playing Figwit and he went on to have lines in The Return of the King and reappeared in The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey as Lindir (thought to be a different elf to the previous role).
Check out these and more: