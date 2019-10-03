Insiders Monthly Prize Draw Terms and Conditions

1. The promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT.

2. The prize draw is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man, except the promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

3. Entrants must be over 18.

4. The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on Friday 17th October 2019. One winning entry will receive an Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB).

5. Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (www.immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy).

6. By entering the prize draw, the participants agree:

(a) to be bound by these terms and conditions;

(b) that their surname and county of residence will be released if they win a prize.

7. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.

8. One automatic entry for each survey completed will be permitted per person. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

9. The winning entrants will be the first one drawn at random from all the entries after the closing date.

10. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner(s) is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered.

11. The winner(s) will be notified within 28 days of the close of the promotion, by email.

12. There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

13. The name and county of residence of the winner(s) will be available by sending an SAE to Immediate Media Co, Insight, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, Hammersmith, London, W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winner the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.

14. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

15. The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

16. If the winner(s) is unable to be contacted within 28 days of the promotion’s closing date, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

17. The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the prize draw or occurring to the winner(s) arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

18. The promotion is subject to the laws of England.

