When the clock struck midnight JK Rowling was given a King's Cross birthday cake
A magical midnight surprise
This weekend has been seriously action-packed for Harry Potter author JK Rowling. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child had its official premiere in London (we've already seen it – here's what we thought), while the book went on sale and was snapped up by Potter fans the world over...
And, as if that wasn't enough excitement, Rowling also celebrated her birthday yesterday, just like Mr Potter himself.
But, as the clock struck 12, Rowling, who turned 51 this year, was presented with something much better than a cake drawn in dust on the floor.
Instead, she was treated to this beauty: a sugary sweet replica of London's King's Cross train station, where Hogwarts students flock to catch the Express from Platform 9 3/4.
Rowling also received a hug from Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione in The Cursed Child.
More like this
And presumably an awful lot of birthday wishes from Potter fans...
So a pretty good celebration all round then.