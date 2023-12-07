But, aside from fabulous houses and shiny cars, what exactly is Omaze? And more importantly, how does it work?

We wouldn’t blame you if looking at one of those adverts triggers a small voice in the back of your head saying “it’s too good to be true”. But we’re here to set you right and explain to you just how this organisation is able to offer out such incredible prizes and donate such large amounts to charity.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about Omaze, including what it does, what you can win and how to enter the monthly Prize Draws. It may seem far-fetched now, but trust us, once you’re done reading, you’ll realise that Omaze is on a mission to change lives for the better.

Jump to:

What is Omaze?

Omaze

Omaze is an entertainment company with a social purpose, which partners with some of Britain’s biggest charities to create monthly prize draws.

The organisation first launched in the US in 2012 after its co-founders sought to create a new fundraising platform through which both participants and charities could benefit more. Omaze crossed the pond to the UK in 2020, offering luxury houses as their Grand Prize.

Under their “win:win” approach, participants enter the draw for a chance to win a multi-million pound house. Winners are randomly selected from all the entrants and a minimum of £1,000,000 is then donated to the draw’s charity partner. Since launching in the UK in 2020, Omaze has raised millions for some of the UK’s best loved charities, including Cancer Research UK, the NSPCC, the British Heart Foundation and the RSPCA.

How does Omaze work?

Every month, the company offers up a new multi-million pound house as their Grand Prize. The house comes mortgage-free, with all legal fees and stamp duty covered. Furnishings are included, along with a cash bonus of £100,000 to help with running costs and maintenance. From these entries, Omaze will then make a minimum donation of £1,000,000 to their charity partner

For participants entering the draw, their purchase generates a unique entry code which will be put in a database; this means the more entries you buy, the more times your code will appear in the database. Then, at the end of the month, the winner will be drawn using a randomised draw engine, and the grand prize will be theirs.

What charities do Omaze work with?

Omaze works with a number of the UK’s leading charities, such as the RNLI, Teenage Cancer Trust, The Prince’s Trust, the NSPCC, Dogs Trust, and more.

Each Grand Prize draw sees substantial amounts being raised for much-loved charities. Since its UK launch in 2020, Omaze has raised over £25 million, including £2.1 million for Marie Curie, £3 million for the British Heart foundation and £1 million for the RSPCA.

For its most recent draw, Omaze is partnering with the RSPCA for the second time to improve and save the lives of even more animals in need by offering its customers the chance to win a magical house in Somerset worth over £3,000,000. Omaze has guaranteed a minimum £1,000,000 donation from the Somerset House Draw to the RSPCA.

What can you win in the Omaze draw?

Omaze

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw guarantees one person winning a multi-million pound house every month, along with the chance to win early bird prizes for entering early. The monthly Grand Prize includes a luxury house in a desirable UK location, additional furnishings, and a cash bonus of £100,000 to help with running costs and maintenance. The winner is free to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it to become a cash multi-millionaire.

Recent examples include a Chelsea townhouse worth an unbelievable £5 million. The house was located in a premium South Kensington location and came furnished and with no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay. Plus, the grand prize winner got an extra £100,000 in cash.

But that’s not all. Even if you miss out on the Grand Prize you can still come out with a win, as every month you can enter early to be included in the Early Bird prize draw, which will normally be for an incredible six-figure item. In November, the Early Bird prize was a McLaren Artura supercar worth over £180,000. The Early Bird Prize for the Somerset House Draw is a staggering £250,000 in cash. And, last but not least, up to 10,000 entries will still get a secondary prize in the form of £10 or £20 gift card prizes to use at selected retailers.

How much does it cost to enter the Omaze Million Pound House Draw?

You can enter the draw by post, or you can buy entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw for as little as £10 and get 15 entries to your name. But, if you want to improve your chances of winning, you also have the option to pay more and get up to 320 entries. Here’s the different prices available:

£10 for 15 entries

£25 for 40 entries

£50 for 85 entries

£150 for 320 entries

And, it gets better, because we haven’t even got to the part where you can double your entries at no extra cost. If you choose the Omaze subscription option, you can get a minimum of 30 entries every month and will be automatically entered into every Early Bird and Grand Prize draw. Here are the subscription price plans:

£10 a month for 30 entries

£20 a month for 75 entries

£30 a month for 150 entries

How to enter an Omaze Million Pound House Draw

To enter the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, you simply have to head over to the Omaze website and select “Enter Now”. From there, you’ll have three options: single purchase, subscription, or postal entry.

With the single purchase option, you can make a one-off payment of £10, £25, £50 or £150, which will give you 15, 40, 85 or 320 entries respectively, into the current house draw.

Alternatively, you can double your entries by picking the subscription option. As we’ve said, for just £10 a month you’ll secure 30 entries, for £20 a month you’ll get 75 and for £30 a month you’ll get 150. This subscription will automatically enter you into every Early Bird and Grand Prize draw and can be cancelled at any time.

Lastly, with the postal option, you can send a postcard or sheet of paper to the independent scrutineer, Civica Election Services, and secure one entry per letter at the cost of a postage stamp. Just write your details and the name of the draw you wish to enter, e.g. Omaze Million Pound House Draw – Chelsea Townhouse, and keep your fingers crossed as you drop it into the post box.

Once you enter, you’ll be issued a unique entry code, and the winning code will be announced on the Winners Page at the end of every draw. You’ll also be contacted directly if you’re one of the lucky few. Remember that there is no limit to the amount of entries you can buy, but Omaze supports and encourages responsible participation. For this reason, there is a limit of £500 per customer, per month. The draw is open to UK residents over the age of 18. Good luck!

