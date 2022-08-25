In more inappropriately titled things, Yungblud is currently touring with his Yungblud International As F**k Tour, and his American As F**k Record Store Tour.

Yungblud has announced a string of UK dates for his 2023 world tour, appropriately titled Yungblud The World Tour.

The Doncaster-born singer is known for his energetic performances, with Clash magazine describing his "magnetic" concerts as an "addictive nature that pulls fans closer and closer, demolishing the line between artist and crowd".

Speaking about his 2023 tour, Yungblud said: "These shows are going to be double the energy, double the emotion, double the passion. These are the biggest rooms I’ve ever played in, so expect a spectacle."

Inspired by artists such as Arctic Monkeys, Eminem, and The Cure, Yungblud’s music spans a range of genres to say the very least. He’s recorded collaborations with Willow, Halsey, and Travis Barker amongst others, and, while not collaborating on a track, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne made an appearance in Yungblud’s music video for The Funeral.

This eclectic mix of collaborators and genre-defying sound has garnered Yungblud a lot of fans in the UK and America, and it’s even earned him some awards, too. He won the Best Music Video title in the NME Awards for his music video Original Me.

Following the release of his self-titled third album, Yungblud has announced a world tour with a whole host of dates in the UK. Here’s when and where they are, and how you can snap up tickets.

When is Yungblud's UK tour?

Yungblud starts his UK tour at the back-end of spring next year. It begins in Cardiff on February 16th 2023, before travelling to Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Glasgow, and Sheffield, and ending in London.

Here is the full list of UK tour dates and venues for 2023:

When do tickets go on sale for Yungblud's 2023 UK tour?

Tickets for Yungblud The World Tour went on general sale today (Thursday 25th August) at 9am.

With only one date announced in each UK city, you better act fast if you want to see Yungblud in your home town.

