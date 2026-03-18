The Men's Six Nations has ended with a bang, but don't for a second think the season of explosive rugby is over as the Women's Six Nations kicks off soon.

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With the Women's Rugby World Cup in the bag for the Red Roses, the pressure is on for England to carry on their winning streak.

But while many eyes are on the Red Roses as they go for their 20th Grand Slam, the other nations are hot on their heels as the likes of Ireland and France recruit more world-class talent.

So, if you fancy catching a game on your home turf or flying out to combine your love of rugby with a cheeky holiday, we've got you covered. Here's how you can snag last-minute tickets to the Men's or Women's Six Nations match of your choice today.

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How much are Women's Six Nations tickets?

David Rogers/Getty Images

The beauty of women's rugby is ticket prices are so much cheaper. Prices start at just £5 for children and between £12 and £20 for adults. Overall, England seems to have the most expensive tickets – although still starting at just £20 – while the other home nations are priced even lower.

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How to get tickets to the Women's Six Nations 2026

Every Home Nation has its own site for the Women's Six Nations, which is where you can find tickets to all matches.

There is still a good amount of availability across the board, although the last few years have seen record-breaking crowds for the match at Twickenham. So don't miss out on your chance.

Is there hospitality available?

There is! Keith Prowse has a range of hospitality packages, including tickets for the England vs France match at Twickenham.

Buy England rugby hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Women's Six Nations fixtures 2026

England. David Rogers via Getty

When are England Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

England vs Ireland - 11th April 2026

England vs Scotland - 18th April 2026

England vs Wales - 25th April 2026

England vs Italy - 9th May 2026

England vs France - 17th May 2026

When are Scotland Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Scotland vs Wales - 11th April 2026

Scotland vs England - 18th April 2026

Scotland vs Italy - 25th April 2026

Scotland vs France - 9th May 2026

Scotland vs Ireland - 17th May 2026

When are Wales Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Wales vs Scotland - 11th April 2026

Wales vs France - 18th April 2026

Wales vs England - 25th April 2026

Wales vs Ireland - 9th May 2026

Wales vs Italy - 17th May 2026

When are Ireland Women playing in the Six Nations 2026?

Ireland vs England - 11th April 2026

Ireland vs Italy - 18th April 2026

Ireland vs France - 25th April 2026

Ireland vs Wales - 9th May 2026

Ireland vs Scotland - 17th May 2026

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