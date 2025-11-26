Contender, ready? Let's put your Gladiator skills to the test.

The iconic TV show is jumping out of the screen and into real life in 2026 with The Gladiators Experience in Birmingham.

Here, GladFans can try out challenges from the show, including the Hang Tough course, The Wall, Eliminator and Duel. You can also visit The Vault for a behind-the-scenes look and a huge Superstore where you can purchase exclusive merchandise.

The announcement of The Gladiators Experience came shortly after the Gladiators Live tour began – you can still snag some last-minute tickets to Gladiators Live if you're lucky!

This experience is unmissable for fans of the show. Here's how you can get tickets today.

Buy The Gladiators Experience at Ticketmaster

When and where can I try The Gladiators Experience?

You can jump into The Gladiators Experience at the NEC in Birmingham, conveniently located a five minute walk from Birmingham International Railway Station.

It will be running from Saturday 2nd May until Monday 31st August 2026.

When do The Gladiators Experience tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets for The Gladiators Experience will be released at 10am on Friday 28th November.

How to get The Gladiators Experience pre-sale tickets

There are also a number of pre-sales going live throughout the week if you fancy getting your tickets earlier. Here's a full list:

O2 pre-sale: from 10am on Wednesday 26th November until 9am on Friday 28th November

Artist pre-sale: from 10am on Wednesday 26th November until 9am on Friday 28th November

Ticketmaster pre-sale: from 10am on Thursday 27th November until 9am on Friday 28th November

How to get The Gladiators Experience tickets?

To be in with the best chance of getting tickets for the day and time of your choice, be sure to get online at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Bear in mind that tickets are also available on the Live Nation website, where there may be lower demand.

For your chance to be in with getting your hands on tickets earlier, check out our guides to O2 pre-sale and artist pre-sale.