The concert series will run from March 21-27, with a huge variety of acts and performances set to raise funds for the Trust.

Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Yungblud, Madness and The Who are all among the huge names set to appear at The Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. It's a fantastic opportunity to see some huge UK acts and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

Roger Daltry, frontman of The Who, said in a statement: "Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven't been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause.

"The Who will be back on stage this year at the hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them."

We've pulled together all the information on who will be performing, when the individual shows will take place and how to get your hands on some tickets.

When are the Teenage Cancer Trust 2022 shows?

The charity performances will take place between Monday 21st March and Sunday 27th. Here's a day-by-day breakdown of which artist is performing when.

When do tickets go on sale for the Royal Albert Hall shows?

Getty

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am and are available at Ticketmaster.

We'd recommend logging on nice and early on Friday morning so you're ready to take your place in any ticketing queue. These tickets are sure to be in high demand!

How much do tickets cost?

Pricing for the event is unconfirmed right now, but when tickets are released on Friday morning all ticketing info will be available at Ticketmaster.

There are likely to be several tiers of tickets available, with standard and VIP tickets on offer at different price ranges.

How to get tickets to the Teenage Cancer Trust shows at Royal Albert Hall

To get tickets for these blockbuster shows you'll need to head to the Ticketmaster website bright and early on Friday morning, ready for the 9am ticket release.

We'd recommend making your way to the site slightly before time, to give yourself the best chance of being at the front of the queue. Follow the links below for full ticketing info on the individual shows.

What is the full Teenage Cancer Trust charity line-up?

The line-up is a fantastically varied one, culminating with Ed Sheeran's performance on Sunday, 27th March. The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter is best known for songs like Shape of You, A-Team and Castle on the Hill. He's one of the best-selling performers in world music right now and — as a result — these tickets will be in high demand.

Elsewhere, there's modern rock from Don Broco, an acoustic performance from British rock legends, The Who, and a night of comedy hosted by Joel Dommett. He will be accompanied by an impressive line-up of big names including Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Seann Walsh, Rosie Jones and Suzi Ruffell.

There's more music from chart-topping singer-songwriter Yungblud too, who performs on Wednesday. Thursday sees another classic British band take to the stage in the Royal Albert Hall, with Madness set to perform. They're best known for huge hits like Baggy Trousers and House of Fun, but have plenty of newer material too. Fans are likely to see a mix of both.

On Saturday night, Liam Gallagher takes centre stage. The Mancunian indie icon will be performing in the lead up to his new album, C'mon You Know, which is set for release in May.

Advertisement