Rapper Lil Wayne is set to headline the Saturday, supported across the weekend by a vast line-up of artists including Ella Mai, Mabel, Tems, Ghetts and Rema.

One of the UK’s fastest-growing hip hop, electronic and R&B festivals – Strawberries & Creem – is returning in June, and with an estimated 30,000 people set to attend this year, you don’t want to miss the chance to get these in-demand tickets.

Strawberries & Creem is back in full swing after returning last year following its 2020 cancellation – now spanning a full three days at a site in Cambridge, UK. Boasting a “positive vibe and inclusive atmosphere” for campers and attendees, promoters said this year will feature a line-up that’s “even bigger and better than before".

So if you are a fan and want to kick off the summer with a party, read on to find out everything you need to know about the line-up and how to buy your tickets, whether you simply want to go for one day, the full weekend or enjoy a VIP experience.

When is Strawberries & Creem 2022?

The Strawberries & Creem festival is scheduled to take place between the 17th June and 19th June 2022 at Childerley Orchard in the English city of Cambridge. It is the same venue as last year’s festival and is close to Cambridge North train station.

Here are the official opening times for the event:

Friday 10 June 2022: 13:00 (campers) & 15:00 (arena) – 23:00

Saturday 11 June 2022: 12:00 to 23:00

Sunday 12 June 2022: 12:00 to 23:00

Be aware that you have to be aged 18 or over to attend. Organisers urge attendees to bring identification as a “Challenge 25” policy will be in place across the venue.

When do Strawberries & Creem 2022 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Strawberries & Creem are live now after going on sale to the general public today (22nd February) at 10am. A pre-sale opened on Monday 21st February at 10am for Strawberries & Creem members and via a Ticketmaster presale.

Strawberries & Creem 2022 full line-up

Topping the bill at Strawberries & Creem 2022 on Saturday is Lil Wayne, which marks the star’s first UK show in 14 years, plus there’ll be festival debuts from Ella Mai, Mabel and Tems – alongside Ghetts, Sub Focus, Wilkinson and many more.

Here’s the full line-up announced so far:

How to buy Strawberries & Creem 2022 festival tickets

As expected for a large summer festival, there are a wide variety of tickets available for Strawberries & Creem 2022 – from a single day to the entire three days. Also on sale are camping and car park add-ons, alongside VIP and hospitality tickets.

Weekend tickets

These give you access to all three days and a shuttle bus to/from transport hubs and the festival site. Note that any camping passes must be booked separately.

Single-day tickets

These give you access to one selected day and a shuttle bus to/from transport hubs and the festival site. This option does not include campsite or After Dark access; that is only available to weekend ticket holders who also have camping passes.

VIP tickets

Pitched as a “premium S&C festival experience", these give you access to a private bar and chillout area, queue jump, and exclusive VIP platforms with a better view of the Main Stage. Includes a shuttle bus to/from the transport hubs and the festival site, and can be purchased as either a single day or a full weekend ticket.

Hospitality tickets

These give you access to a private, members-only venue with free food and drink, table service, a concierge team, and big screens, alongside a private lounge and cocktail garden. Includes fast-track priority entry and access to VIP areas, “posh toilets”, plus shuttle bus to/from transport hubs and festival site for one day.

Camping and car park add-ons

The camping add-on gives you access to an “After Dark” area with DJs playing until the early hours. You can choose from pitch-your-own, pre-pitched tents, glamping packages, and live-in vehicle options. You must also have a weekend ticket. On top, you can book parking at Bourn Airfield, just a shuttle ride from the festival site.

Accessibility tickets

Accessibility tickets are available and there are accessible facilities across the festival site. For any specific requirements or enquiries, you can email the festival organisers via the email address info@strawberriesandcreem.com for more information.

