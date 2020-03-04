Due to popular demand, the couple has added some new dates to the list which will go on sale 10am on Friday, 6th March.

Tickets for all other dates are already on sale.

The podcast launched a year ago and already has 18 million downloads with the pod topping charts regularly thanks to the duos comedic chat covering everything from life, relationships, parenting, and general annoyances.

The tour begins in Birmingham on Thursday, 3rd September.

Wednesday, 2nd Sep – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham (NEW DATE)

Thursday, 3rd Sep – Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Friday, 4th Sep – Opera House, Manchester

Saturday, 5th Sep – Opera House, Manchester (NEW DATE)

Saturday, 12th Sep – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Sunday, 13th Sep – Utilita Arena, Newcastle (NEW DATE)

Wednesday, 16th Sep – Edinburgh Playhouse (NEW DATE)

Thursday, 17th Sep – Edinburgh Playhouse

Friday, 18th Sep – Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Tuesday, 22nd Sep – Nottingham Playhouse

Wednesday, 23rd Sep – Grand Theatre, Leeds

Sunday, 27th Sep – Adelphi Theatre, London

Monday, 28th Sep – SSE Arena, Wembley