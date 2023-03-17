This is quite the mammoth tour, with Howard making his way across the UK for the next six months, with venues all over including Newcastle, Cambridge, Portsmouth and just about everywhere in between. And the good news is that new dates have been added in Manchester, Brighton, Oxford and London.

Russell Howard is heading on tour around the UK in 2023. In fact, the tour has already kicked off, with shows in Reading last night and shows in Southend-On-Sea and Leicester later this week.

Howard is best known for his role as host of comedy TV shows like Russell Howard's Good News, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central and The Russell Howard Hour. He's been a guest panellist on many of the UK's most popular comedy shows including Would I Lie to You?, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Mock the Week.

Howard has had several sold out tours in the past, but it has been several years since he last toured. Well known for his uplifting and approachable comedic style, Howard's shows are sure to leave you laughing. Despite an extensive list of dates and venues, this tour was previously sold out prior to the new dates being added. So, if you do want to see Russell Howard live, we'd recommend acting quickly as we expect demand to be fierce.

Here's everything you need to know about the new dates for Russell Howard's 2023 UK tour, plus how to get your hands on tickets.

Buy tickets for Russell Howard's 2023 UK tour at Ticketmaster

Russell Howard 2023 UK tour: when and where are the new shows?

Here's the full list of new dates which have been added to Russell Howard's UK tour. See the full list of dates and venues on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the new dates were made available on pre-sale to Russell Howard's Fans on Ticketmaster, which usually means those who have bought tickets to his shows before via Ticketmaster.

In terms of pricing, tickets will vary a bit depending on the venue, but they look to mostly be around the £35 mark.

If you've missed the pre-sale, don't worry. Tickets for the new venues and dates went live today (Friday 17th March) at 10am. If you want to get your hands on some, we'd recommend moving quickly as we're expecting a lot of popularity around this release.

