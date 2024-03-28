In the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) Gervais said: “More New Material Shows Next Month. Tickets on Sale Thursday at 10am."

These new material nights have been a staple of the comedians since February 2022, as he often tries to fit them in around his busy tour schedule.

This will be the After Life creator’s first stand-up performance since Armageddon (now available on Netflix) wrapped up in December, so here’s how you can grab yourself a ticket.

When and where are Ricky Gervais's New Material shows?

Four New Material shows have been announced for next month. Here’s the dates:

How to get tickets to Ricky Gervais's new London shows

Tickets go on sale at Live Nation at 10am today – Thursday 28th March.

Remember, the Armageddon tour sold out extremely quickly, so you’ll need to be quick if you want a spot.

Buy Ricky Gervais tickets at Live Nation

