Ricky Gervais announces four last-minute London shows test new material – How to get tickets now
Ricky Gervais & Friends will be coming to London next week.
Comedian Ricky Gervais has announced a series of last-minute performances coming to London from next week.
The show – simply titled Ricky Gervais & Friends: New Material Show – will be running at the Leicester Square Theatre on the 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th of April.
In the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) Gervais said: “More New Material Shows Next Month. Tickets on Sale Thursday at 10am."
These new material nights have been a staple of the comedians since February 2022, as he often tries to fit them in around his busy tour schedule.
This will be the After Life creator’s first stand-up performance since Armageddon (now available on Netflix) wrapped up in December, so here’s how you can grab yourself a ticket.
When and where are Ricky Gervais's New Material shows?
Four New Material shows have been announced for next month. Here’s the dates:
- 2nd Apr 2024 – London, Leicester Square Theatre
- 3rd Apr 2024 – London, Leicester Square Theatre
- 8th Apr 2024 – London, Leicester Square Theatre
- 9th Apr 2024 – London, Leicester Square Theatre
How to get tickets to Ricky Gervais's new London shows
Tickets go on sale at Live Nation at 10am today – Thursday 28th March.
Remember, the Armageddon tour sold out extremely quickly, so you’ll need to be quick if you want a spot.
Buy Ricky Gervais tickets at Live Nation
