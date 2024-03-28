Comedian Ricky Gervais has announced a series of last-minute performances coming to London from next week.

Advertisement

The show – simply titled Ricky Gervais & Friends: New Material Show – will be running at the Leicester Square Theatre on the 2nd, 3rd, 8th and 9th of April.

In the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) Gervais said: “More New Material Shows Next Month. Tickets on Sale Thursday at 10am."

These new material nights have been a staple of the comedians since February 2022, as he often tries to fit them in around his busy tour schedule.

This will be the After Life creator’s first stand-up performance since Armageddon (now available on Netflix) wrapped up in December, so here’s how you can grab yourself a ticket.

More like this

Buy Ricky Gervais tickets at Live Nation

When and where are Ricky Gervais's New Material shows?

Four New Material shows have been announced for next month. Here’s the dates:

How to get tickets to Ricky Gervais's new London shows

Tickets go on sale at Live Nation at 10am today – Thursday 28th March.

Remember, the Armageddon tour sold out extremely quickly, so you’ll need to be quick if you want a spot.

Buy Ricky Gervais tickets at Live Nation

Advertisement

For more London experiences, here's the best London date ideas and the best West End shows.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement