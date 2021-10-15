Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 tickets: How to get tickets for the band’s UK return

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming to the UK next year as part of a huge world tour. In this guide, we’ll tell you when, where and how to grab tickets to this huge event.

The iconic US rockers haven’t played in the UK since 2016, so fans have been waiting a long time for the opportunity to watch the Chilis on UK soil. Now, that opportunity has finally presented itself, but competition for tickets is bound to be fierce.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Frusciante – who was named as the 72nd best guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine – returned to the band two years ago after a ten-year absence. It will be the first time the band has appeared with Frusciante in the line-up, in the UK, since 2007. As a result, it’s a must-see for Chilis fans.

The band are set to play several UK stadiums across England, Scotland and Ireland, as part of a wider tour that includes Spain, the Netherlands, the USA and more destinations.

Known for such hits as Californication, Can’t Stop, and Dani California, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are icons of modern rock with a storied history in the genre. Reportedly the band are working on a new album, too, so by the time the 2022 shows roll around, there’s likely to be some all-new songs making their way onto show setlists.

On an episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, producer and rock guru Rick Rubin said: “We’re finishing their new album right now actually […] Frusciante’s back in the band, and it’s unbelievable. I went to the first rehearsal, that I was invited to after John rejoined the band, and it made me cry. It was so thrilling to see that group of people back together because they made such great music for so long together, and it really hit me in an emotional way.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022: When are the UK shows?

The shows are planned for summer 2022, with a range of dates across Europe and the USA. For fans in the UK and Ireland, there are dates in London, Dublin, Glasgow and Manchester. The dates are listed below.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am today, Friday October 15. There were limited presale opportunities for O2 customers and a ‘fans presale’.

You’ll want to be as quick as possible in selecting and ordering your tickets when the time comes, as they are likely to be competitive.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022: How much do tickets cost?

The ticket pricing for the general sale is not yet listed, but we’ll update this page when we know.

Follow the links below at 10am Friday morning for access to the general sale, pricing information and availability. If you really want to splash out, there are also VIP packages available.

What is the full line up for the show?

Different groups and artists will be supporting the group at their different shows. In Manchester on the 22nd, the Chilis will be supported by A$AP Rocky and Thundercat.

In London, Dublin and Glasgow, the supporting artists will be popular bass guitarist Thundercat and Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals – a funk, soul and R&B group led by Brandon Paak Anderson – known professionally as Anderson .Paak.

