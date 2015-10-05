The park has a gentle feel to it because the majority of the guests are pre-school (or a little above) with parents, so it certainly has a relaxed and friendly vibe compared to theme parks aimed at older kids and adults. As you might expect, all the rides are, well, Peppa Pig themed... and there's plenty to do...

What rides are at Peppa Pig World?

There are more than 10 major rides in Peppa Pig World, all designed for younger children. They have been carefully crafted for little ones, so the good news is that you largely don't need to worry about height restrictions, but the majority do require some sort of adult supervision for under 4s. Therefore, unlike many theme parks where smaller kids can't enjoy a lot of the attractions due to their size, Peppa Pig World is perfect for the whole family to enjoy, and many of the rides are designed as a family experience...

The Queen's Flying Coach Ride

This is a real treat for the whole family as you climb the stairs of the Queen's castle to take to your very own flying coach that takes you around a track high above the heads of the other park users. It's a gentle jaunt for all the family and is definitely worth a go.

Gramppy Rabbit's Sailing Club

A water-based ride, jump aboard a four person boat and take a gentle float along a lazy river that weaves around the park. Surrounded by giant Peppa Pig characters going about their business, this is another great ride for the whole family to enjoy together.

Peppa's Big Balloon Ride

Take to the skies and enjoy panoramic views of the whole theme park in these giant hot air balloons at the very heart of Peppa Pig World. You need a head for heights as the ride does go a long way up, but as with all the rides at the park, it is gentle in the way it moves, so is likely to be agreeable to kids of all ages.

Windy Castle

Another high ride, the Windy Castle takes you up in the clouds in smaller gondolas than the Balloon Ride, but is just as much fun.

Miss Rabbit's Helicopter Ride

This is clearly one of the most popular rides in the park, because, well, what child doesn't want to fly their own helicopter!? Get high above the rest of the park in your own chopper, without a doubt a real highlight for the kids.

Grandpa Pig's Little Train

One of the more gentle rides, this little train runs around a small track in one corner of the park. As you'd expect, you get greeted by giant characters from the series.

Grandpa Pig's Boat Ride

A smaller and slightly less elaborate ride then the Sailing Club, this ride allows you to board a small boat and travel around a gentle river.

Daddy Pig's Car Ride

Who doesn't want to ride in a replica of Daddy Pig's famous car? Climb in with your child and let the car drive you around a set track that takes passes some of Peppa Pig's friends of family.

George's Dinosaur Adventure

Climb aboard your very own runaway dinosaur and let it gallop around the track! This is a particular favourite and really captures the imagination when you see a parent and child hurtle past!

Mr Potato's Playground and Muddy Puddles

Need a break from the rides, and just want to run around? This is the place. A fab outdoor themed playground that has plenty for kids of all ages to do. And if it's a hot day, the Muddy Puddles splash and play is an added bonus, so remember to bring your swimming stuff if it's a hot day.

Peppa Pig's House

Go into Pepper's house and see Daddy Pig making pancakes while his family look on in horror! A fun little animatronic experience for all the family.

George's Spaceship Zone

Everyone loves a soft play - especially when it's Peppa Pig themed, right!? If the weather turns a little gloomy, or you simply fancy a change, this is a top notch indoor play area for all ages... complete with slides and climbing frames, a giant rocket, and out favourite - a ball pit that allows you to suck all the balls up tubes! Lots of fun!

Are there places to eat at Peppa Pig World?

Yes, there's a couple of food outlets - Daddy Pig's Big Tummy Cafe that sells hot pizza slices, pasties and sandwiches at not bad rates for a theme park, The Queen's Kitchen that has hot dogs, fries and other fast food, plus Miss Rabbit's Ice Cream Parlour, which sells, well, ice cream and drinks.

There are also a wide range of other places to eat across Paultons Park, with a number of the major food outlets like the Railroad Diner Fish and Chips and the The Station Restaurant just outside the main entrance to Peppa Pig World.

Are there other rides at Paultons Park suitable for young children?

Yes, although Peppa Pig World has a ton of activities, it's well worth taking your little ones on a stroll around the rest of Paultons Park, because there are lots of rides that will appeal to the younger members of your group.

A few of the great rides to look at for little ones include:

Victorian Carousel - A classic of its genre and sure to delight children and adults of all ages with horses and carriages galore to ride along on.

Viking Boats - A gentle and fun ride around and around in the water.

Professor Blast's Expedition Express - Jump aboard the train and ride around the tracks on this adventure for little ones.

The Dinosaur Tour Company - Get in a jeep and take a guided tour of this dino kingdom... but watch out for surprises!

Cat-o-Pillar - A roller coaster that is just big enough to thrill youngsters, but not so big they can't/won't ride!

Trekkin' Tractors - Take a ride on a tractor around a mini farm. Lots of fun!

Are there other activities suitable for youngsters at Paultons Park?

Yep, as well as rides, there are lots of things to see and do including a variety of themed playgrounds, the 4D cinema show, the beautiful gardens are a great place to run around or stop for a picnic, the Little Africa zone complete with meerkats, the penguin feeding, as well as flamingos and various other tropical birds.

There are also seasonal activities around the park. At the time of writing there were fabulous Halloween shows taking place on a central stage just outside of Peppa Pig World that were an entertaining interlude for the kids when they needed a rest after a lot of running around!

What's the address and sat nav directions for Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park?

The full address of the park is: Paultons Park, Ower, Romsey, The New Forest, Hampshire SO51 6AL

Sat nav address is: SO51 6AL

What are the opening times for Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park?

Opening times vary throughout the year, so it's best to visit the official Paultons Park website to ensure you have the correct opening times for the day of your planned visit.

You can find the information here.

How much are tickets to Peppa Pig World at Paultons Park?

Prices are subject to change, but we advise you book in advance to get the best price for your day at the park.

The latest prices and ticket booking are available here.

Overall, what's the verdict?

Peppa Pig World is a lot of fun for a family with young children. There's plenty to keep everyone occupied for the whole day with rides that are pitched just at the right level to enthuse and excite pre-schoolers and just above without being too daunting. The park is well managed and there are relatively short queues by theme park standards for most of the rides (rarely more than 25 minutes) and there's a lot of non-ride activities (like the parks and softplay) to keep youngsters entertained throughout the day.

Paultons Park also offers a lot for families with young children, so when you visit make sure you explore the whole park and not just Peppa Pig World because there are all-manner of things to see and do - and some of the areas away from Peppa Pig World are less busy.

Overall, if you have young children, they will have a fun time here and remember the experience for a long time to come!

For more information visit the Paultons Park website