Mumford & Sons are currently playing a UK tour, but that's not stopping them from announced even more exciting upcoming gigs.

Ad

The West London band have been announced as one of the headliners for BST Hyde Park 2026, one of London's most iconic day festivals.

And that's not all for 2026. Mumford & Sons will also be releasing a brand new album entitled Prizefighter in February 2026.

For the chance to hear their new music live, as well as highlights from their foot-stomping discography, here's how you can get BST Hyde Park tickets.

Buy Mumford & Sons tickets at Ticketmaster

For more live music in 2026, here's how to get Evanescence tickets and Reading and Leeds tickets.

Jump to:

When will Mumford and Sons headline BST Hyde Park?

Mumford and Sons will be headlining BST Hyde Park on the following date:

4th July 2026 — London, Hyde Park

When do Mumford & Sons Hyde Park 2026 tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released on Thursday 4th December at 10am.

Buy Mumford & Sons tickets at Ticketmaster

How much do Mumford & Sons BST Hyde Park tickets cost?

Prices have already been revealed on the Ticketmaster website and are as follows:

General Admission Standing (3rd Release): £112.85

Child 2-9 Years & Guardian Standing: £85.75

Primary Entry Standing - 1st Release: £112.85

Primary Entry Standing - 2nd Release: £123.45

Primary Entry Standing - 3rd Release: £133.95

Gold Circle Standing - 2nd Release: £154.95

Gold Circle Standing - 3rd Release: £176.95

Buy Mumford and Sons tickets at Ticketmaster

Are there hospitality tickets available for Mumford & Sons at BST Hyde Park?

There a number of VIP packages available to purchase on the Ticketmaster website.

You can also head over to Seat Unique, where hospitality tickets start from £219.95. These tickets will often include VIP access to bars and restaurants, additional merch and of course a guaranteed seat.

Bear in mind that they're more expensive, but they're a great option for concerts that will sell out quickly, as there's less demand.

Buy Mumford & Sons hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Who else is headlining BST Hyde Park 2026?

The other headliners for BST Hyde Park 2026 have been revealed as Garth Brooks, Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi and Maroon 5.

Buy Mumford & Sons tickets at Ticketmaster

Ad

We have some news that will bring a smile to your face: Kevin Bridges is going on a 2026 tour.