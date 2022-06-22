The 1980s rock band were ⁠— and to an extent, still are ⁠— considered one of the most important acts in the music scene; they defined a whole era, and continue to shape generations with both Morrissey, the band's frontman, and Johnny Marr, the guitarist, still touring and releasing new music.

It's impossible to talk about British music culture without mentioning The Smiths' impact.

The Smiths rose to fame with singles 'This Charming Man' and 'What Difference Does It Make?'. Their eponymous album, The Smiths, charted at number two in the UK Albums Chart, and by then, The Smiths had already gathered a pretty large audience.

When the band split, Morrissey went solo and released the single 'Suedehead', then his debut album 'Viva Hate'.

With 13 solo studio albums behind him, the latest being 'I Am Not A Dog On A Chain' (released in 2020), and a string of The Smiths songs under his belt, Morrissey fans certainly aren't short of a bop or two to listen to. But, as we're sure you know, nothing beats seeing your favourite act live.

Luckily for you, Morrissey has just announced a UK and Ireland tour for autumn of this year.

The Mancunian will be playing a homecoming gig at Manchester's O2 Apollo, but not before he visits County Kerry in Ireland, Blackpool, Doncaster and Glasgow, then makes his way to Birmingham, Stockton, London, and finally closing in Brighton.

Buy tickets for Morrissey UK and Ireland tour at Ticketmaster

Morrissey 2022 tour: when and where are the UK shows?

Morrissey is making his way across the UK and Ireland, with a fair few tour spots along the way, including ones that aren't considered the usual suspects.

Here is a full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues for the 2022 tour:

How to get tickets to Morrissey's 2022 tour

The singer-songwriter has announced a string of dates across the UK, with one date in County Kerry, Ireland, too.

Tickets for all of the dates will go on general sale at 9:30am on Thursday 23rd June 2022.

Buy tickets for Morrissey UK and Ireland tour at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more events take a look at our Going Out section. Or head over to our best West End shows guide and best immersive experiences list for fun things to do in London.