There's just one thing that everybody's talking about right now, and that's the return of Lily Allen.

The pop star has just released West End Girl, her first album in seven years, to widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

The album comes in the wake of her divorce from former husband David Harbour, of Stranger Things fame, and has been praised for its confessional elements and raw honesty.

Allen will be touring the album across theatres in the UK next year, and tickets for this tour sold out almost immediately.

However, she has now announced that she'll also be taking the album on an arena tour in 2026. This tour will take her to the likes of London's O2 and Manchester's AO Arena.

Here's how you can be in with the chance of getting your hands on tickets today.

Jump to:

Lily Allen will be playing arenas in seven different UK cities, as well as the Irish capital. Here's a full list of the new dates:

And here's the full list of previously announced dates:

When do Lily Allen arena tour tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Thursday 27th November on the Ticketmaster website.

If you fancy getting your hands on tickets earlier, there are a number of pre-sales that will help you do just that. Here's a full list, plus the shows they're applicable to:

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 25th Nov until 9am on Thursday 27th Nov): Glasgow, Dublin

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 25th Nov until 9am on Thursday 27th Nov): Glasgow

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 25th Nov until 9am on Thursday 27th Nov): Dublin

Gigs in Scotland pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 26th Nov until 9am on Thursday 27th Nov): Glasgow

MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 26th Nov until 9am on Thursday 27th Nov): Dublin

How to get Lily Allen tickets

As Lily Allen's West End Girl theatre tour sold out almost instantly, demand is also set to be high for the arena tour. Be sure to get online at least 20 minutes before tickets go on sale to have the best chance of beating the Ticketmaster queue.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like Live Nation where there may be lower demand.

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Via Seat Unique, official hospitality site, you can get Lily Allen tickets that come with an extra comfy seat, food and drink access, and more.

