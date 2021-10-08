Liam Gallagher Knebworth 2022: How to get tickets to next year’s show

Liam Gallagher is returning to Knebworth in his biggest solo show to date. It’s 25-years since Oasis broke records at the venue, and – to mark the occasion – Liam is returning with a huge show. We’re providing all the information you need to get tickets.

The show also marks the arrival of C’Mon You Know, Gallagher’s third studio album as a solo artist, which is set for release on the 27th of May next year. Those who pre-ordered the album were given access to a short pre-sale period for show tickets.

Whether you’re a die-hard Oasis fan or love Liam Gallagher’s work as a solo artist, the show represents something of a milestone for Liam and his fans. If you want to attend and be part of a huge celebration of Gallagher’s music, then keep reading for all the info on how to get tickets.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on the 04th of June 2022, I’ll be playing Knebworth Park,” Gallagher said in a press release. “It’s gonna be biblical. C’mon You Know. LG x”.

But why is historic Knebworth Park – the area surrounding a Hertfordshire stately home – so important to Gallagher and his fans? Oasis’ original gigs there, 25 years ago, were a huge watershed moment for the Britpop movement and attracted over 250,000 people. Around 2.5 million had applied for tickets. Only two years after releasing their debut album, the band were playing in front of monumentally huge audiences. Noel Gallagher told the crowd: “Right here, right now, this is history!”

Some notable artists will also be appearing in support of Gallagher, with top names from a range of genres all on the bill. More on this later.

When is Liam Gallagher’s 2022 Knebworth show?

The show will take place on Saturday the 04th of June 2022, from 11am, though we expect Liam’s appearance to be much later in the day than this, thanks to the stacked list of supporting acts.

Liam Gallagher Knebworth 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

The pre-sale, for anyone who ordered Gallagher’s upcoming album, took place on Thursday the 07th of October. The general sale starts this morning at 10am.

Liam Gallagher Knebworth 2022: How much do tickets cost?

Tickets will cost £65 – excluding booking fee. If you want to splash out and enjoy a more extensive experience, VIP and camping packages will also be available.

Also, for those who miss out on sought-after Knebworth tickets, there is a show at Ormeau Park in Belfast on Friday the 24th of June. Ticketing will be competitive for the Knebworth show, so this is a good backup option for super-fans who are willing to travel, or for anyone located in Northern Ireland.

Tickets for the Belfast show are available right now – for £45 – using the link below.

How to get tickets

If you’ve pre-ordered the upcoming album C’Mon You Know, you may have been able to bag tickets on Thursday the 07th of October, during the pre-sale period.

If you haven’t, the general sale begins on Friday the 08th of October – at 10am. Use the link below to grab your tickets. The general sale allows for a maximum of six tickets per person and per household.

What is the full line-up for the show?

Some fantastic supporting artists are also set to appear, including huge names Michael Kiwanuka and Kasabian. Leicester band Kasabian will appear with a new vocalist following Tom Meighan’s exit in disgrace.

The show will be started off by punky outfit Goat Girl, who are followed up by Fat White Family. So there are plenty of huge names and a nice mix of performers on offer.

