How to get last-minute tickets to The Hundred

Now, we won’t assume everyone who clicks on this page knows what The Hundred is, after all, as it only played its first tournament last year in 2021. And who doesn’t like finding out about new sports, anyway?

You won’t find a better live sporting event for edge-of-your-seat fun than The Hundred.

The Hundred is a 100-ball cricket competition made up of eight women’s and men’s teams (brand-new, city-based teams which were created for this competition), who compete over five weeks each summer.

The teams are: Birmingham Phoenix (Edgbaston), London Spirit (Lord's Cricket Ground), Manchester Originals (Emirates Old Trafford), Northern Superchargers (Headingley), Oval Invincibles (Kia Oval), Southern Brave (Ageas Bowl), Trent Rockets (Trent Bridge), and Welsh Fire (Sophia Gardens). Each squad is made up of 15 players, with a maximum of four overseas stars.

How does The Hundred work? So it’s 100 balls per innings, and whoever scores the most runs wins.

Bowlers can deliver five or 10 consecutive balls, and each bowler can throw a maximum of 20 balls per match. There’s a 25-ball powerplay for each team, and two fielders are allowed outside the original 30-yard circle during this powerplay.

One The Hundred match will last two and a half hours, which sounds like a great amount of time to us.

The men’s competition is currently underway, having started yesterday (Wednesday 3rd August), and the women’s competition will start next week on Thursday 11th August.

However, just because the men’s competition has already begun doesn’t mean you’ve missed out on securing tickets. Let’s take a look at how you can bag last-minute tickets to The Hundred.

When and where is The Hundred?

Reigning champions in the women's event, the Oval Invincibles, and men's champions, Southern Brave, have returned to defend their titles.

The Hundred matches take place in various stadiums across the UK, so that each team has the chance to play on home soil. The stadiums are Edgbaston, Lord's, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley, Kia Oval, Ageas Bowl, Trent Bridge, and Sophia Gardens.

Hospitality ticket provider Keith Prowse has packages for two stadiums: Kia Oval and Edgbaston. Here’s how you can bag the best seats in the house.

Can’t make it to a live event? BBC and Sky Sports have you covered. Here’s how to watch The Hundred at home.

How to get tickets to The Hundred

Cricket’s latest innovation certainly knows a thing or two about the atmosphere: the explosive fireworks, bright lights, roaring crowds and incredible performances on the pitch add to the drama of this exciting event.

To guarantee a great spot for the sporting event, you might want to consider booking a hospitality package, after all, you know the view will be brilliant and you’ll be treated like a mini celeb.

Keith Prowse has brilliant hospitality packages that start from as little as £87.50 per person, and you can choose matches either at Edgbaston or Kia Oval.

