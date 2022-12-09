Hart had his breakthrough role in the TV series Undeclared in 2001, and has rarely been out of the spotlight since. Fans will know that Hart is not just a star but has also been involved in co-creating TV and comedy, and even started his own production company Laugh Out Loud Network in 2017, which is a comedy streaming service.

Kevin Hart fans, we've got good news for you. The comedian is bringing his Reality Check tour to the UK in 2023.

The Philadelphia-born comedian and actor has recently been focusing on his film and TV career, where he has starred in the likes of Little Fockers, Central Intelligence and the Jumanji franchise alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

But now he is back with his first stand-up tour in four years. It has been going on in North America in the latter half of 2022, and now UK fans will be able to see him in April 2023.

This tour promises to be popular, with Hart's last tour selling out over 100 arena shows around the world.

Hart has currently announced only four shows in the UK, so if you want tickets we recommend you act quickly! Here's all the information of where and when Hart's UK shows will be, plus how to get hold of tickets.

Here's a full list of dates and venues for Kevin Hart's 2023 UK tour:

When do tickets for Kevin Hart's 2023 UK tour go on sale?

There have been several different ways to get your hands on Kevin Hart tickets through pre-sale options. The Artist pre-sale on Ticketmaster started at 10am on Thursday 8th December, as did the Live Nation pre-sale. O2 Priority also gives members access to a pre-sale, which went live at 10am on Wednesday 7th December.

But don't worry if you didn't get access to the pre-sale tickets, as the general sale is live now — from 10am on Friday 9th December — on Ticketmaster.

How to get tickets for Kevin Hart's 2023 UK tour

We want to make sure you're not disappointed and can get your hands on some tickets!

Tickets for Kevin Hart's 2023 UK tour are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Act now to make sure you don't miss out. Good luck!

