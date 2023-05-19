The Welsh star is a world famous classical singer with multiple number one albums in the UK Classical charts. After singing at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert in May 2022, she was also the first artist to record God Save the King upon the Queen's death in September 2022, to mark King Charles III accession to the throne.

Katherine Jenkins will be gracing the proms this summer with her heavenly vocals as she headlines the last night of the Lytham Proms.

She also made headlines when she was invited to sing at the memorial service of Dame Vera Lynn at Westminster Abbey, where she sang We'll Meet Again, Lynn's famous tune which was quoted by the Queen in her coronavirus broadcast in 2020 and became a symbol of unity in the pandemic.

Jenkins will be at Lytham Hall, where the Lytham Proms are held, on Sunday 27th August 2023. While Katherine Jenkins will be headlining, she'll be joined by other stars of the stage for the audience to enjoy, including West End singers Danny Mac, John Owen-Jones, Louise Dearman and Trevor Dion Nicholas.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Lytham Proms, plus how to get tickets to see Katherine Jenkins on the last night.

Where is Lytham Proms held?

Lytham Proms takes place at Lytham Hall, a country house in Lancashire. The Last Night at the Proms is part of Lytham Festival. For the last few years, the annual event has raised over £200,000 for the restoration of the Grade 1 listed 18th century Lytham Hall, and this concert will be no different with all proceeds raised going towards the same cause.

The venue is easiest to access, but Lytham, Ansdell and Fairhaven train stations are all relatively close.

There are accessible ticket booking options including with a wheelchair platform, ambulant hearing and options for an impairment essential companion. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.

What music is played on the Last Night of the Proms?

Music played on the Last Night of the Proms is usually classical music with either a solo performance or group of singers, accompanied by an orchestra. This night will be a picnic style proms event, where you can bring food and drink along with you while you enjoy the music in the beautiful surroundings of Lytham Hall.

How much do tickets cost to see Last Night of the Proms with Katherine Jenkins?

At the time of writing, a General Admission ticket to see Last Night of the Proms with Katherine Jenkins will set you back £43.45, not including the booking fee.

How to get tickets to see Katherine Jenkins headline Lytham Hall Proms

Tickets for Lytham Festival present Last Night at the Proms have been available since Wednesday 17th May via O2 presale. If you've missed out on the presale, don't worry. Tickets in the general sale are available from today, Friday 19th May, at 9am.

We're expecting to see tickets for this event go fast, so whether you're Lancashire-based or want to travel to see Katherine Jenkins perform, we'd recommend you snap up some tickets before they're gone.

