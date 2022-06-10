After sacking frontman Tom Meighan who admitted assaulting his then-fiancee Vikki Agger, the group's songwriter and guitarist, Serge Pizzoro stepped into the frontman's role. He told The Guardian: "The summer when Tom left was absolutely heart-breaking [...] It felt like leaving home and coming back and seeing it burnt down, walking round the ashes, seeing old pictures and artefacts and picking things up and sifting through the destruction. It was an intense time."

Kasabian is making headlines this week, as tickets for the group's huge UK tour go on sale. The Leicester band have courted controversy and fallen out of the spotlight in recent years, but now they're back with a new line-up.

Now though, the group are re-formed and ready to take on a massive UK tour. There'll be new and old material, with new singles CHEMICALS, SCRIPTVRE and ALYGATYR set to be performed across the country alongside iconic favourites like Club Foot, Underdog and Fire.

Here's how you can get tickets for the band's 2022 UK tour.

Kasabian 2022 tour: when and where are the UK shows?

The new-look Kasabian will be playing in Manchester, London, Cardiff and Birmingham, with dates across late October and early November.

Here is a full list of UK dates and venues for the 2022 tour:

How to get tickets to Kasabian's UK 2022 tour

At time of writing, the presale is well underway. The artist presale lasts from Wednesday morning until 8:30am on Friday.

Then, the general sale begins at 9:30am, on Friday 10th June.

