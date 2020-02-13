The band also includes Andrew White on guitar, Simon Rix on bass, Nick Baines on keyboards and the newest addition to the group, Vijay Mistry, on drums who joined in 2013.

The “I Predict a Riot” rockers will kick off with a London gig in April, concluding by headlining Lamplight festival in Sunderland, a new festival launching in the North-East this summer.

At some of the gigs, Razorlight will also appear as special guest performers along with the Kaiser Chiefs.

The tour follows the release of the band's latest album, Duck, which is out now.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Kaiser Chief’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is the Kaiser Chiefs 2020 UK tour?

The Kaiser Chiefs main 2020 tour will begin in April and run until early August.

How to get tickets for the Kaiser Chiefs 2020 UK tour

Tickets are available through official vendor Ticketmaster and are on sale now.

Which UK venues will the Kaiser Chiefs tour in 2020?

The band will perform at a number of venues across the UK, plus an earlier gig in Dublin.