The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced its autumn 2026 season, and theatre fans across the UK couldn't be more thrilled.

In addition to productions like Julius Caesar, Middlemarch and Game of Thrones: The Mad King, the RSC will be staging As You Like It, with none other than Tony Award-winning actor Jonathan Groff.

This production, directed by co-artistic director Daniel Evans, will be an all-male staging of Shakespeare's classic.

It will be running in Stratford-upon-Avon from 26 September to 7 November and marks Groff's RSC debut.

He will be joined by Fisayo Akinade as Celia, with further casting to be announced. Booking will open from the first week of March on the RSC website for patrons, and from 18 March for members of the general public.

Speaking about the news, Groff – whose screen roles include Glee, Mindhunter and Doctor Who – said: "I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to come back to Stratford and perform Shakespeare for the first time in my life."

Director Daniel Evans added: "I have admired Jonathan for over 20 years, from his role in Spring Awakening to his Tony Award-winning performance as Franklin Shepard in Merrily We Roll Along and, most recently, as Bobbie Darin in Just in Time.

"Jonathan has a rare ability to connect deeply with an audience. His generosity, his emotional availability and his total commitment are exactly the qualities I wanted for our Rosalind."

