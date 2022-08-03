The Wimbledon-born indie rocker is best known for hits like Sitcks 'N' Stones, Sheila and If You Got the Money. He was a mainstay of the UK's indie rock scene in the noughties after bursting onto the scene in 2007 with his debut album Panic Prevention. However, the artist — real name Jamie Treays — hasn't released any new material for six years.

Jamie T is back with a vengeance. After the announcement — and subsequent sell-out — of a huge UK tour, the singer-songwriter has also announced a massive Finsbury Park show. Our complete guide tells you everything you need to know and how to get presale tickets today.

Buy Jamie T tickets, Finsbury Park 30th June 2023 — at Ticketmaster

Now, the new tour coincides with him breaking his silence and releasing a much-anticipated new album, The Theory of Whatever, which raced straight to the top of the charts.

Why the six year silence? "The answer is really boring," he told the BBC. "It just took me that long to write something I thought was good enough." It wasn't through a lack of trying though, and Treays wrote over 200 songs before finally settling on the line-up of his new album.

Stream or download The Theory of Whatever via Amazon Music

Buy The Theory of Whatever CD with signed insert at Amazon

Read on for the latest advice on how to grab tickets for the landmark Finsbury Park show.

When is Jamie T's Finsbury Park show?

The show is set to take place on Friday 30th June 2023, so fans will have plenty of time to familiarise themselves with the new album before seeing Treays live and in the flesh.

At present, supporting acts haven't been confirmed but the poster promises Jamie T "plus special guests".

How to get tickets to see Jamie T live at Finsbury Park

Presale tickets are live now. The Artist, Ticketmaster and O2 Priority presales went live this morning (Wednesday 3rd August) at 9am on Ticketmaster. These presales will end at 8am on Friday.

There is an additional Live Nation presale going live on Thursday from 9am until 8am Friday.

Finally, the general sale begins at Friday 5th August at 9am.

Buy Jamie T tickets, Finsbury Park 30th June 2023 — at Ticketmaster

We'd recommend getting onto the Ticketmaster page before the applicable sale period begins to ensure you get a space in the queue. After all, these tickets are sure to be in high demand.

Stream or download The Theory of Whatever via Amazon Music

Buy The Theory of Whatever CD with signed insert at Amazon

Advertisement

If you're looking forward to the show and want to listen to some of your favourite Jamie T tracks beforehand, maybe you're looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or our guide to the best soundbar for your home.