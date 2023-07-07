The tour is in support of Blake’s sixth studio album Playing Robots Into Heaven, which is set for release on the 8th September. Just last week, the 34-year-old released his first single from the album, Big Hammer, which is the first set of new music he’s shared since 2021.

A singer, songwriter and record producer (oh my!), James Blake is best known for his collaborations with some of the world’s biggest artists. From Jay-Z and Beyoncé to Chance The Rapper and Kendrick Lamar, Blake has quite the portfolio, not to mention working on a couple of tracks for The Black Panther soundtrack. In 2018, one of those songs, King’s Dead, earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Performance.

As a musician, Blake’s style has been described as “genre defying” with a mix of hip-hop, R&B and electronic all coming to play throughout his albums. In the charts, he’s seen four UK top 10’s and five UK top 40’s. Now, he’s back again and we’re going to get you that spot in the crowd – famous last words!

Buy James Blake tickets at Ticketmaster

Is James Blake going on tour?

James Blake is taking his signature sound on a 15-date tour this autumn, with stops across Europe and North America. He’ll be kicking things off in Milan on the 18th of September and carrying on until the 19th of October.

When is James Blake’s UK show at London's Ally Pally?

James Blake is bringing his Playing Robots Into Heaven Tour to the UK for just one show this September, here’s the all-important date:

28th Sep 2023 – London, Alexandra Palace

Originally the birthplace of public TV transmissions, but more recently the home of darts, ice hockey and many a concert, Ally Pally is a legendary venue. To get there, you can get the train directly to Alexandra Palace station, which is available with Great Northern Rail running from Moorgate and King’s Cross. You can also get the tube to Wood Green Station (via the Piccadilly line) or drive, as the East Car Park is open most days.

Tickets for James Blake’s one and only UK show are on sale now, having gone live at 10am on Friday 7th July.

If you want that mile high feeling that comes with getting tickets, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

