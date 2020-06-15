Isle of Wight Festival tickets go on sale - how to get yours
Isle of Wight Festival 2021 tickets have gone on sale - here's how to get yours and who's playing.
This summer may not be as we expected, but festival fans can rejoice with the Isle of Wight Festival set to return this time next year.
The popular music festival will take place on the weekend of June 17th to June 20th, 2021 at Seaclose Park, Newport. Below, find out how to get your hands on Isle of Wight Festival tickets, how much they cost, and who you can watch perform.
How to get tickets for the Isle of Wight Festival 2021
Tickets are on sale now for the Isle of Wight Festival 2021. You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster - there are payment plans available to help spread the cost.
What ticket types are available at the Isle of Wight Festival?
- Weekend tickets (from £185) - get access from Thursday 17th June until 2pm on Monday 21st June. Weekend tickets permit unlimited re-access. There are showers, loos, bars and food stands throughout the campsite. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster
- Day tickets (from £70) - a day ticket allows you one-day access, but you cannot camp. You can re-enter as many times as you wish on the day of your ticket. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster
- Student tickets (from £170) - NUS card holders (or those holding other official cards) are entitled to a student ticket, as long as it's still valid on 17th June 2021. Festival attendees will need to show their card when entering the festival. Though, if you're 16 or 17, it's actually cheaper to buy a teen ticket. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster
- Teen tickets (from £165) - available for those 13-17 years of age, as of the festival date. Teens can camp, but must be accompanied with an adult aged 18 years or older. On entry, you may be required to show proof of age. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster
- Child tickets (from £5) - available for those 6-12 years of age, as of the festival date. These can be purchased with adult tickets and there is a maximum of four children or infants per booking. You may be required to show proof of age of your child on entry. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster
- Infant tickets (Free) - infant tickets are free for those aged 5 and under, at the time of the festival. As with those under 18, infants must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 years or over. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster
- Islander tickets - if you live on the Isle of Wight, you can purchase a resident ticket, but only through Ticketmaster or The Price is Wight. Buy tickets on Ticketmaster
Who's headlining the Isle of Wight Festival 2021?
The line-up has been revealed and includes names such as Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol and Duran Duran, among other headliners.
Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up
Thursday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up
Big Top stage acts:
- Happy Mondays
- Foor
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Are You Experienced
Friday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up
Mainstage headliners:
- Lionel Ritchie
- Lewis Capaldi
Other mainstage acts:
- Jess Glynne
- Becky Hill
- You Me At Six
- Lona
Big Top stage acts:
- Primal Scream
- Shed Seven
- Sigma (DJ set)
- Joy Crookes
- The Snuts
- Donna Missal
Saturday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up
Mainstage headliners:
- Snow Patrol
- Pete Tong
Other mainstage acts:
- Sam Fender
- James Arthur
- All Saints
- Lightning Seeds
- Roachford
- Rothwell
- Asylums
Big Top stage acts:
- Kaiser Chiefs
- Example
- Sam Feldt
- Maxïmo Park
- The Manor
- Ella Henderson
- Dylan John Thomas
- Rebecca Hurn
Sunday Isle of Wight Festival 2021 Line-Up
Mainstage headliners:
- Duran Duran
Other mainstage acts:
- The Script
- Supergrass
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- James Vincent McMorrow
- Seasick Steve
- Megan McKenna
Big Top stage acts:
- Razorlight
- Mavis Staples
- Maisie Peters
- The Alarm
- New Rules
- Lyra
- Balcony