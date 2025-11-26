❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
'What is so frightening about a powerful woman?' Kate Fleetwood talks witches ahead of Into the Woods role
Into the Woods is set to begin previews in December.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Wednesday, 26 November 2025 at 3:29 pm
Authors
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad