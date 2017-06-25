The full list of acts available to watch on BBC TV is here, plus find out everything you can watch online and on the BBC Red Button below.

On TV

Friday 23 June

BBC2

8pm Highlights from across the stages on day one.

10pm Glastonbury veterans Radiohead return to the main stage.

BBC4

7.30pm The Pretenders open proceedings on the Other Stage.

8pm Kris Kristofferson makes his Glastonbury debut and Brighton duo Royal Blood perform.

10.30pm East London rapper Dizzee Rascal hits the West Holts Stage.

Saturday 24 June

BBC2

5.30pm Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra take to the stage, and UK legend Craig David performs.

8pm Highlights from Katy Perry’s debut on the Pyramid Stage.

9pm Foo Fighters play their eagerly awaited headline set. The band had to pull out in 2015 because frontman Dave Grohl broke his leg during an on-stage stunt a week before they were due to play.

BBC4

7pm First up are Jamaican group Toots & the Maytals, followed by Liam Gallagher who’s expected to debut some new material before singing the Oasis classics.

8pm Brooklyn-based indie rock band The National perform on the Pyramid Stage.

9pm Tunes from the American folk singer Father John Misty.

10pm A feel-good set from headliners The Jacksons.

Sunday 25 June

BBC2

6pm Barry Gibb and Nile Rodgers fill the Sunday “legends” slots.

9pm Ed Sheeran performs in the grand finale. Stick around afterwards for a round-up of the festival’s best moments.

BBC4

7pm On the Other Stage, Rag ‘n’ Bone Man makes his debut while Shaggy gets people moving on the West Holts Stage.

ONLINE

The BBC's Glastonbury website and iPlayer will have a choice of six stages broadcast live throughout the festival. Sit back and watch the live stream from the Pyramid Stage, the Other Stage, West Holts, the John Peel Stage, the Park Stage and the BBC Music Introducing stage.

The top live acts to catch online are...

Friday 23 June

9pm Clean Bandit on the John Peel Stage

9.30pm Radiohead on the Pyramid Stage

10.30pm Dizzee Rascal on the West Holts Stage

Saturday 24 June

5.45pm Liam Gallagher on the Other Stage

6pm Katy Perry on the Pyramid Stage

9.45pm Foo Fighters on the Pyramid Stage

Sunday 25 June

5.35pm Haim on the Other Stage

6.30pm The Sherlocks on the BBC Introducing Stage

9.45pm Ed Sheeran on the Pyramid Stage

There will also be a 'Best of Glastonbury' stream available throughout the festival weekend on the BBC Glastonbury website.

If you can't watch live, then the BBC website will have full sets from over 90 artists uploaded and ready to watch at your leisure, from Radiohead to Katy Perry.

On the BBC Red Button

Press the Red Button at any time during the festival weekend and select between three extra Glastonbury streams. Live timings below.

Friday 23rd June 7.30pm - 1.30am

Saturday 24th June 5.30pm - 1am

Sunday 25th June 6pm - midnight

On radio

BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, Radio 2, Radio 3 and 6 Music will all be broadcasting live from the festival site all weekend.