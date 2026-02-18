After hanging up his gloves at the start of 2025, the Gypsy King is returning to the ring.

Ad

Tyson Fury went into retirement following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, but has been teasing a comeback and heading back into training over the past few months.

Rumours abound that Fury will face off against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in an anticipated showdown, but this remains to be seen. For now, the two-time heavyweight champion will face Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov in the ring this April.

The fight will be available to watch on Netflix; however, if you want to be there to see history in the making, we're here to help you do just that. Here's what you need to know.

Jump to:

Fury v Makhmudov will face off against each other on Saturday 11 April 2026 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Home of Tottenham Hotspur FC, you can get there via Tottenham Hale, White Hart Lane or Northumberland Park.

Want to see this content? To show this content, we need your permission to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes to load content on this page.

When do tickets go on sale for Fury v Makhmudov?

Tickets are already on sale, having gone live on Wednesday 18 February. Right now, there is still plenty of availability left.

Are there hospitality tickets for Fury v Makhmudov?

If you want to take your boxing experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets.

There are currently a range of hospitality tickets on offer at Seat Unique, with benefits ranging from premium padded seating to food and drink.

How to get Fury v Makhmudov tickets

There are still plenty of tickets available for the big fight – all you need to do is head over to the Ticketmaster or Seat Unique website to snag the seat of your choosing.

Ad

You can also check out how to get Wimbledon 2026 tickets and AEW tickets.