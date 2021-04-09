Heathers the Musical UK Tour 2021: List of dates, tickets, and cast

Theatre is slowing coming back this year, with Heathers the Musical getting ready for its London revival in June as it opens at the Theatre Royal Haymarket again.

Heathers will be at on from 22nd June to 11th September, with tickets on sale now.

The musical is based on the 1988 film starring Winona Ryder, where high school student Veronica Sawyer takes drastic steps to be popular. When she becomes one of the ‘Heathers’ everything seems peachy until her intense boyfriend goes, well, a bit off the rails.

Danny Cohen, President of Access Entertainment, said: “We are keen to get the doors of the Theatre Royal Haymarket open as soon as possible. The energy of a sold-out performance in front of a live audience is like nothing else and we are delighted to be partnering with Bill Kenwright to achieve that on the very first day the government allows.”

Heathers the Musical UK Tour Dates

Heathers will run from 22nd June to 11th September at the Theatre Royal Haymarket (7:45pm). Wednesday and Saturday matinees (3pm) are available.

How to get tickets for Heathers the Musical

Heathers the Musical cast

Casting is yet to be announced for this run of Heathers. The original cast featured Carrie Hope Fletcher as Veronica. The Heathers UK and Ireland tour cast includes:

Rebecca Wickes as Veronica

Simon Gordon as JD

Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler

Merryl Ansah as Heather Duke

Lizzy Parker as Heather McNamara

Mhairi Angus, Andy Brady, Callum Connolly, Liam Doyle, Rhiane Drummond, Georgina Hagen, Bayley Hart, Kurt Kansley and Daisy Twells also star.

Heathers is produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills. With direction from Andy Fickman and choreography by Gary Lloyd.

