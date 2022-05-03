The show will take place just four days after the release of his upcoming album, Harry's House.

Harry Styles just announced a huge UK show entitled 'One Night Night Only Harry's House'. He's set to entertain fans in London ahead of his huge UK tour.

Then, the former One Direction star is taking to the stage in some of the UK's biggest venues, including Wembley Stadium and Ibrox. Tickets are in high demand for both the tour and the initial gig, so you'll need to be on your toes to make the most of the opportunity to grab some — we'll be providing all the info you need to see Harry Styles live in 2022.

His last album — 2019's Fine Line — was recognised with a Grammy Award for 'Best Pop Solo Performance' and Styles bagged the 'British Single of the Year' Brit award for 'Watermelon Sugar', from the same album. Notably, it also became the most recent album to be included in Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, slipping onto the list in 491st position.

Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour' show will see the star travel and perform across the UK, Europe and South America. In a Tweet announcing the tour Styles told his fans: "I'm so excited to see you. Thank you, I love you. H".

Harry Styles 'One Night Only Harry's House': when is the show in Brixton?

The show will take place at Brixton's iconic O2 Academy, in London, on 24th May 2022.

If you can't make that date but you're still keen to see Harry Styles live, scroll down and check out his tour dates. Some dates still have tickets available.

Harry Styles 'One Night Only Harry's House': when do tickets go on sale?

Several presales — including one for any fans who've bought Styles latest album — will run from 10am on Tuesday 10th May, until the following morning.

Then, the general sale begins, on Wednesday 11th May 2022, at 10am.

If you're keen to bag tickets it's a good idea to get onto the Ticketmaster site before the 10am start time to ensure you get a place in the queue.

Harry Styles tour 2022: When are the UK shows?

Tickets for Harry Styles' huge UK tour went on sale in January and were in high demand. As a result, there aren't too many available now. However, occasional resale options, or hospitality tickets, have been known to be made available since the general sale. Check out the links below for the latest ticket availability for the tour.

The three huge UK shows will take place in mid-June. Starting on June 11th in Glasgow, at Ibrox Stadium, the home of Glasgow Rangers. The second show takes place at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on June 15th and finally Harry Styles and Mitski will perform at London's Wembley Stadium on the 18th.

If you really want to treat yourself, there are also a number of hospitality packages available for some of the Manchester and London dates.

For Irish fans, there's also a huge Dublin show at the Aviva Stadium on the 22nd June.

