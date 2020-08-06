Now the band has announced new dates, which now begins in Portugal on 2nd June, 2021.

The new London dates are now on 18th and 19th June.

Tweeting the news the band wrote: “Hey Gunners, picking up where we left off last week, most of our 2020 European Tour dates are being rescheduled to June of 2021. The dates kick off in Lisbon, Portugal on June 2nd, 2021.

“Unfortunately, due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process a select few shows were not able to be rescheduled and have been cancelled.

“We are forever grateful for your understanding and continued support during these unprecedented times. We are looking forward to getting back on stage.”

If you bought tickets originally these are still valid, but the remaining tickets are now also on sale for the new dates.

June 2021

2nd June – Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Lisbon, Portugal

5th June – Estadio Benito Villamarín, Seville, Spain

12th June – Nygatan 27, Solvesborg, Sweden

18th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

19th June – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

22nd June – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

24th June – Green, Glasgow, Scotland

30th June – Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany

The band also recently announced its rescheduled live dates for its North American tour.

Guns N' Roses may have postponed their tour dates, but they have been busy working on new music instead.