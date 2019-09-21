Expect classic hits from all three bands, including American Idiot, Undone - Sweater Song, Sugar, We're Going Down along with many more...

24 June 2020 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow - get tickets now

26 June - London Stadium, London - get tickets now

27 June - John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield - get tickets now

How can I get tickets to see the Hella Mega Tour live on tour in 2020?

Tickets for all three shows will be available here.

General release tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20 September, with presale tickets available now. They are limited to eight per person.

How do I get hyped for this?

Relive some of their greatest hits here: