Gladiators Live adds four extra London dates to UK tour – How to get tickets
Here's how you can get tickets to the extra shows.
After unprecedented levels of demand, the Gladiators live tour has added four new shows, this time heading to London's iconic O2 Arena.
This November the full cast of the thrilling reality show will be travelling across the UK to showcase their might against fan-favourite events from the series.
This is an unmissable immersive experience for fans of the hit TV show, with all the glam and drama required to transform UK stadiums into the ultimate battleground.
The Gladiators originally announced that they would be touring across Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London's Wembley Arena, but have now added four more events at the O2.
For the chance to see the heroic Gladiators and their impressive feats live and in person, here's how you can get tickets to the new Glasgow dates, as well as the dates that have already went on sale.
Buy Gladiators Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
We've rounded up the best pre-theatre dinners and the best immersive dining experiences.
What are the new Gladiators Live Tour dates?
Gladiators have added two additional shows to their tour:
- 8th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, O2 Arena
- 8th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — London, O2 Arena
- 9th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, O2 Arena
- 9th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm— London, O2 Arena
Plus, here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 1st Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 1st Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 2nd Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 2nd Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena Liverpool
- 22nd Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Manchester, AO Arena
- 22nd Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 23rd Nov 2025 at 10:30am — Manchester, AO Arena
- 23rd Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — Manchester, AO Arena
- 29th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 29th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 30th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 30th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — London, OVO Arena, Wembley
- 13th Dec 2025 at 10:30am — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 13th Dec 2025 at 4:30pm — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 14th Dec 2025 at 10:30am — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 14th Dec 2025 at 4:30pm — Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE
- 20th Dec 2025 at 12pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 20th Dec 2025 at 6pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 21st Dec 2025 at 12pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 21st Dec 2025 at 6pm — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
When do the new Gladiators Live Tour tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 19th June for Live Nation customers.
General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 20th June.
Buy Gladiators Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Are there Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets?
If you want to take your Gladiators experience to the next level, you can do just that by purchasing hospitality tickets.
While they do come at a higher price point (starting at £70), they include a range of benefits from live entertainment to free car parking, food and drink, balcony seats, and more.
Buy Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
You can also check out the best Alton Towers deals and best kids theatre shows.