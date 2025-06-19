This is an unmissable immersive experience for fans of the hit TV show, with all the glam and drama required to transform UK stadiums into the ultimate battleground.

The Gladiators originally announced that they would be touring across Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London's Wembley Arena, but have now added four more events at the O2.

For the chance to see the heroic Gladiators and their impressive feats live and in person, here's how you can get tickets to the new Glasgow dates, as well as the dates that have already went on sale.

Gladiators have added two additional shows to their tour:

8th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, O2 Arena

8th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm — London, O2 Arena

9th Nov 2025 at 10:30am — London, O2 Arena

9th Nov 2025 at 4:30pm— London, O2 Arena

Plus, here's the full list of dates and venues:

When do the new Gladiators Live Tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Thursday 19th June for Live Nation customers.

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 20th June.

Are there Gladiators Live Tour hospitality tickets?

If you want to take your Gladiators experience to the next level, you can do just that by purchasing hospitality tickets.

While they do come at a higher price point (starting at £70), they include a range of benefits from live entertainment to free car parking, food and drink, balcony seats, and more.

