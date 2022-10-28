New Disney 100 Concert tour coming to UK in 2023 and here's how to get tickets
What better way to celebrate 100 years of Disney than with a show dedicated to some of its best songs.
To celebrate 100 years of Disney, a new show is coming to the UK.
Starting in May 2023, the new concert will feature songs from films such as Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins.
Tickets are on sale now, and here's how to make sure you're there next year.
What is the Disney 100 UK tour?
This is a brand-new Disney concert that will tour the UK in 2023, in celebration of 100 years of the brand.
Produced by Semmel Concerts, Disney 100: The Concert will be a multimedia experience that combines iconic film scenes, shown on a big screen, with music by the Hollywood Sound Orchestra and star soloists.
Disney 100: Which UK venues is the UK tour going to?
The Disney 100 UK tour begins in Glasgow on 31st May next year. It is then touring around the UK, with a total of eight dates on the tour, visiting cities such as Leeds, London, Cardiff and Bournemouth.
- Wednesday 31st May 2023 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- Thursday 1st June 2023 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- Friday 2nd June 2023 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
- Sunday 4th June 2023 – The O2, London
- Monday 5th June 2023 – AO Arena, Manchester
- Tuesday 6th June 2023 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- Wednesday 7th June 2023 – Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff
- Thursday 8th June 2023 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
How to get Disney 100 UK tour tickets
Tickets for the Disney 100 UK tour are available at Ticketmaster. There are both standard admission and VIP packages on offer for each venue.
Ticket prices start at £36.30, with VIP packages beginning at £129.65.
