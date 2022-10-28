Starting in May 2023, the new concert will feature songs from films such as Encanto, Beauty and the Beast and Mary Poppins.

To celebrate 100 years of Disney, a new show is coming to the UK.

Tickets are on sale now, and here's how to make sure you're there next year.

Buy Disney 100 UK tour tickets at Ticketmaster

What is the Disney 100 UK tour?

This is a brand-new Disney concert that will tour the UK in 2023, in celebration of 100 years of the brand.

Produced by Semmel Concerts, Disney 100: The Concert will be a multimedia experience that combines iconic film scenes, shown on a big screen, with music by the Hollywood Sound Orchestra and star soloists.

Disney 100: Which UK venues is the UK tour going to?

The Disney 100 UK tour begins in Glasgow on 31st May next year. It is then touring around the UK, with a total of eight dates on the tour, visiting cities such as Leeds, London, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

How to get Disney 100 UK tour tickets

Tickets for the Disney 100 UK tour are available at Ticketmaster. There are both standard admission and VIP packages on offer for each venue.

Ticket prices start at £36.30, with VIP packages beginning at £129.65.

