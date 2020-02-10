Known for his political and social commentary style of comedy, the comedian has now added two extra gigs to his London tour so even more people can see him live.

When will Dave Chappelle perform in the UK?

Dave Chappelle will hold two gigs later this month. One will be on Valentine’s Day, Friday 14 February and the other on Saturday 15 February. Both are evening gigs beginning at 8pm.

Which UK venues will Dave Chappelle tour?

Both of Dave Chappelle’s additional UK performances will take place at Bush Hall in London. He is also performing at the Leicester Square Theatre. Most of these shows are sold out but some special tickets remain and a sparse few have come back on resale, so grab them while you can.

Dave Chappelle’s UK tour dates are listed below:

Bush Hall, London: Friday 14 February

Bush Hall, London: Friday 15 February

Leicester Square Theatre: Thursday 13 February

Leicester Square Theatre: Thursday 18 February

Leicester Square Theatre: Wednesday 19 February

Leicester Square Theatre: Thursday 20 February

Which European venues will Dave Chappelle tour?

Following his London gigs, Dave Chappelle will head to the Netherlands, Germany and France for further performances, as well as a gig in Norway. These are his other dates and venues:

