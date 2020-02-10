Dave Chappelle extends 2020 UK tour
See the comedian at one of his London gigs
One of America’s favourite comedians, Dave Chappelle has announced new dates for his current UK tour due to high demand.
After the end of his popular sketch show on Comedy Central in 2005, Chappelle toured the US and Europe performing before returning with his recent Netflix specials, The Art of Spin and the Heart of Texas.
Known for his political and social commentary style of comedy, the comedian has now added two extra gigs to his London tour so even more people can see him live.
When will Dave Chappelle perform in the UK?
Dave Chappelle will hold two gigs later this month. One will be on Valentine’s Day, Friday 14 February and the other on Saturday 15 February. Both are evening gigs beginning at 8pm.
Which UK venues will Dave Chappelle tour?
Both of Dave Chappelle’s additional UK performances will take place at Bush Hall in London. He is also performing at the Leicester Square Theatre. Most of these shows are sold out but some special tickets remain and a sparse few have come back on resale, so grab them while you can.
Dave Chappelle UK tour - dates and venues
Dave Chappelle’s UK tour dates are listed below:
- Bush Hall, London: Friday 14 February
- Bush Hall, London: Friday 15 February
- Leicester Square Theatre: Thursday 13 February
- Leicester Square Theatre: Thursday 18 February
- Leicester Square Theatre: Wednesday 19 February
- Leicester Square Theatre: Thursday 20 February
Which European venues will Dave Chappelle tour?
Following his London gigs, Dave Chappelle will head to the Netherlands, Germany and France for further performances, as well as a gig in Norway. These are his other dates and venues:
- Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands: Saturday 22 February
- Verti Music Hall, Berlin, Germany: Monday 24 – Tuesday 25 February
- Le Trianon, Paris, France: Thursday 27 – Friday 28 February
- Oslo Spektrum, Oslo, Norway: Saturday 29 February