As well as the jam-packed line-up Boomtown has released a trailer for State of Emergency, a multi-stage spectacular show that will unfold throughout the festival with modern-day circus and new technologies.

Other acts performing include Mura Masa, De La Soul, and Damian Jr Gong Marley. Kelis is also set to perform on the Lion's Den Stage.

Princess Nokia, Candi Staton, The Selecter, Sudan Archives, New Orleans, Tank and the Bangas, Akala, Helena Hauff, Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King and Ibibio Sound Machine will also play at the festival this year.

Other acts include High Contrast Band, Caravan Palace, Sugarhill Gang & Furious 5, The Four Owls, Dilated Peoples, Too Many Zooz, Biig Piig, My Baby, Flogging Molly and Skindred.

Visit www.boomtownfair.co.uk for more information.

How can you get tickets to Boomtown Festival?

Boomtown has a four step guide to getting your tickets - you can choose the entry and package based on your transport and price range.

There are some optional extra like flushing toilets and phone charging.

Get your tickets to Boomtown Festival here.