It's the first time in over five years that Dylan has toured Britain, though he did appear alongside Neil Young in Hyde Park, in 2019.

Bob Dylan has announced a landmark UK tour set to take place later this year. In this guide, we're providing the latest news and updates on the tour, plus everything you need to know on venues, dates and — perhaps most importantly — how you can get tickets and see Dylan in the flesh.

Named after Dylan's 2020 album, the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour kicks off with four nights at The London Palladium in October, before taking the 81-year-old song-writing icon and his band on the road around some of the UK's top venues. While he's best known for vintage hits — like Lay Lady Lay, Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin' — this tour is likely to feature a mix of newer and older material.

Buy Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways tour tickets at Ticketmaster

Interestingly, Dylan has banned smartphones at all of the performances on his tour, according to a press release. Attendees will have to lock their devices into a 'Yondr case' which will remain in their possession, but prevent them from accessing their phone during the show. The case locks using a device similar to a retail security tag.

The enduring popularity of Dylan's music was underlined earlier this month when a one-off re-recording of Blowin' in the Wind sold for £1.48m at Christie's famous London auction house. In-person bidding on the day reached £1.2m but the eventual sale price was even higher. The producer of the record, T Bone Burnett, described it as: "The pinnacle of recorded sound," as reported by NME.

So, Dylan's showing no signs of hanging up his microphone yet, but how and when can you see him play live in the UK?

Bob Dylan UK 2022 tour: When are the UK shows?

Bob Dylan in 1963

The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour runs from mid-October until the end of the month. Four nights at The London Palladium start things off before Dylan heads off to Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham. Two nights in Glasgow will conclude the tour at the SEC Armadillo.

Here is a full list of UK tour dates and venues:

When do Bob Dylan tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday 15th July 2022, at 10am via Ticketmaster.

We'd recommend getting yourself on the site before the 10am start time to make sure you get a place in the queue and guarantee yourself tickets, as they are likely to be in very high demand.

How to get tickets to Bob Dylan's UK 2022 tour

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday. Simply join the queue as the sale starts and grab your tickets.

With in-demand tickets like this, it's always a better bet to buy tickets in the initial sale rather than waiting for resale tickets, as these often appear at inflated prices.

Check out the links below more information on individual venues, or to join the ticketing queue.

