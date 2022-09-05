It's the first time in over five years that Dylan has toured Britain, though he did appear alongside Neil Young in Hyde Park, in 2019.

Bob Dylan has announced a landmark UK tour set to take place later this year. In this guide, we're providing the latest news and updates on the tour, plus everything you need to know on venues, dates and — perhaps most importantly — how you can get tickets and see Dylan in the flesh.

Named after Dylan's 2020 album, the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour kicks off with four nights at The London Palladium in October, before taking the 81-year-old song-writing icon and his band on the road around some of the UK's top venues. While he's best known for vintage hits — like Lay Lady Lay, Blowin' in the Wind and The Times They Are a-Changin' — this tour is likely to feature a mix of newer and older material.

Interestingly, Dylan has banned smartphones at all of the performances on his tour, according to a press release. Attendees will have to lock their devices into a 'Yondr case' which will remain in their possession, but prevent them from accessing their phone during the show. The case locks using a device similar to a retail security tag.

The enduring popularity of Dylan's music was underlined earlier this month when a one-off re-recording of Blowin' in the Wind sold for £1.48m at Christie's famous London auction house. In-person bidding on the day reached £1.2m but the eventual sale price was even higher. The producer of the record, T Bone Burnett, described it as: "The pinnacle of recorded sound," as reported by NME.

So, Dylan's showing no signs of hanging up his microphone yet, but how and when can you see him play live in the UK?

Bob Dylan UK 2022 tour: When are the new UK shows?

The new UK dates for Bob Dylan's Rough nad Rowdy Ways tour are in Manchester, Oxford and Bournemouth. They take place on the 2nd, 4th and 5th November respectively and these are the last three dates on the UK 2022 tour.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour runs from mid-October until early November. Four nights at The London Palladium start things off before Dylan heads off to Cardiff, Hull and Nottingham. There are two nights in Glasgow before Bob Dylan heads to these new dates.

Here is a full list of UK tour dates and venues for 2022:

When do tickets for Bob Dylan's new UK dates go on sale?

Tickets for the new UK dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster at 10am this morning (Monday 5th September 2022).

There are also some VIP packages still available for the other UK dates including Nottingham, Cardiff and London.

How to get tickets to Bob Dylan's UK 2022 tour

Tickets for Bob Dylan's new Bournemouth and Manchester dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster. The Oxford date is a little different, with tickets being sold via ATG Tickets.

With the initial UK dates selling out, we expect demand for these new venues to go fast. If you know you want to go, we suggest buying your tickets sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.

